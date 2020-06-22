We see you, Lord Disick! Fans are shipping Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian after he left a flirty comment on her stunning new photos shared on Monday, June 22. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed in a stylish plaid flannel with a white dress underneath while vacationing together in Wyoming.

“DESERTed,” the star, 41, captioned her fierce photos. “Cute shirt,” Scott, 37, replied.

Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Several of the Poosh founder’s followers lost their minds in the comments and some noticed she was wearing a shirt from his clothing line, Talentless. “I’m all for it,” one wrote. “Skourt babyyyyy,” another added.

This isn’t the first time Kourtney’s wardrobe sparked romance rumors either. On June 14, she shared a photo wearing another oversized flannel shirt that appeared to be his. The star also posted a rare family photo on Father’s Day and wrote, “Thankful for you and these three special ones.”

Earlier this month, the former flames were spotted with their kids at Nobu in Malibu after the restaurant re-opened amid the coronavirus pandemic, and they appeared to be having a great time while dining at the A-list hotspot.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Their relationship seems to be stronger than ever these days, and Scott is grateful to have Kourtney around following his recent stint in rehab and split from ex Sofia Richie.

“He’s so appreciative of the effort she’s making to help him on his road to recovery,” an insider dished to Life & Style. “Scott says he doesn’t know how he would’ve survived the past few weeks without Kourtney’s support.”

So, how do their kids feel about a romantic reconciliation? Well, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, would “love” to see their parents get back together, another source previously shared.

Even though they got along well with Sofia and “miss” having the model around, they “are enjoying seeing their [mom and dad] spend more time together and being a proper family.”

Scott and Sofia, 21, parted ways in May, one month after the E! star’s brief stint at a Colorado rehabilitation facility for emotional issues. The TV personality checked in on April 28 to deal with the death of his late mother, Bonnie Disick, who died in 2013, and his late father, Jeffrey Disick, who passed three months later. He checked himself out just days later on May 4.

Kourtney and Scott’s relationship is likely only platonic for now, but who knows what the future holds!