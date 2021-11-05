Single and ready to mingle! Scott Disick is dating “here and there” following news of ex Kourtney Kardashian‘s engagement to Travis Barker, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“No one seriously at the moment,” the insider says, adding that “he’s in a slightly better place than when he first heard about the engagement.”

Despite putting on a brave face, however, the Flip It Like Disick stud, 38, wishes “he could turn back time with Kourtney” and do things “differently.”

The Poosh founder, 42, and Blink-182 drummer, 45, confirmed their engagement via Instagram on Sunday, October 17. “Forever @travisbarker,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum captioned several photos of the beach proposal. Travis, for his part, echoed the same sentiment via his own social media. “Forever @kourtneykardash,” he said.

The happy couple’s news was “a bitter pill to swallow” for Scott, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign Kourtney, a separate source told Life & Style. He “still has lingering feelings” for the brunette babe, added the insider. “After all, she is the mother of his children, so it’s only natural.”

Recently, it seemed as though the dad of three put his feelings aside by posting a sweet comment on Kourtney’s Instagram.

She shared a photo of Penelope dressed as Clueless‘ Cher Horowitz, rocking a replica of the Alicia Silverstone-played character’s iconic yellow plaid outfit, a blonde wig, white heels and knee-high socks.

“As if,” Kourtney captioned the shot of her little girl, to which Scott replied, “O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her driver’s license.”

Unfortunately, the University of Arizona grad seemingly snubbed his message, not giving it a “like” or commenting back.

Nevertheless, the two have agreed to prioritize their kids. Scott spent some quality time with Penelope and Reign earlier this week and shared several Instagram Stories of his son sleeping and his daughter being playful with fruit.

“Almost 2 [sic] sleep in his little cocoon,” Scott wrote over a photo of his son wrapped up in a cozy blanket. He later shared another snap of Reign asleep. “And he’s out,” the reality TV dad said.

Scott captioned a third pic of his daughter under a makeshift banana hat. “I’m just an island girl,” he teased.

“Even though Kourtney’s engagement still stings Scott, he’s focusing on his own well-being and his main priority is the children,” a third insider divulged. “He has spoken to Kourtney, and they’ve agreed to be civil for the sake of the kids.”