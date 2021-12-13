Where Did the Kardashians and Jenners Go to College? Breaking Down Their Education

The Kardashians have made an empire out of their famous last name, turning their tiny Calabasas Dash stores into a worldwide brand — and without any higher education! (Well, for the most part).

There is so much known about each individual family member, from Kourtney Kardashian‘s favorite way to eat a Kit-Kat to in-depth details about Khloé Kardashian‘s workout regimen. But the one thing that many Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers still have questions about is the clan’s education. With a keen knack for business, many wonder whether any of the Kardashians ever went to business school. Who went to (and graduated from) college? What did they study and did they get good grades?

Kourtney once revealed how anxiety played a role in her college years, admitting that public speaking was never her forte. “I failed two classes in college because I was too nervous to give speeches,” she told Us Weekly. The mother of three children, who shares kids Mason, Penelope and Reign with ex Scott Disick, also had dreams of following in her dad Robert Kardashian Sr.‘s footsteps and becoming a lawyer. “I applied to law school then decided not to go,” she said in 2010.

Rob Kardashian followed his sister’s lead and went to college. His education inspired him to start the Arthur George sock line. “Socks is just a starting point to doing apparel and streetwear,” he told Vibe in 2014. “Everybody needs socks. We’ve only been around for like a year or so. We’re just a work-in-progress but it’s doing good. We’re growing.”

In August 2012, Rob announced that he had plans to go back to school and, like his dad, pursue a law degree at the University of Southern California’s Gould School of Law. However, those plans never came to fruition and USC denied that Rob ever applied to the program. Who knows — maybe one day, the father of Dream Kardashian will return to campus.

