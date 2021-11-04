Scott Disick Spends Time With Kids Reign and Penelope After Kourtney Kardashian Snubs His IG Comment

What drama? Scott Disick spent time with kids Reign Disick and Penelope Disick after ex Kourtney Kardashian seemingly snubbed his Instagram comment.

The former Flip It Like Disick star, 38, shared several snaps via Instagram on Wednesday, November 3, of his son sleeping and his daughter being silly with fruit.

The sweet posts came just days after Scott commented on Kourt’s photo of Penelope wearing a Clueless Halloween costume.

“As if,” she captioned the shot. In response, the dad of three — who also shares Mason with the Poosh founder — wrote, “O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her drivers license.”

However, the brunette babe seemingly ignored his message.

Things have been tense between the coparents ever since Kourtney went Instagram official with her now-fiancé Travis Barker.

An insider told Life & Style that Kourtney and Scott have been “secretly clashing for a while and barely talk.”

“The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love,” the insider explained at the time.

Travis, 45, proposed in October 2021 on a gorgeous California beach at sunset. The couple were surrounded by candles and roses. “Forever @travisbarker,” the reality star confirmed via Instagram at the time.

Now, “Kourtney hopes that her ex will move on and accept her fiancé for the sake of Penelope, Reign and Mason, more than anything else,” a second insider told Life & Style shortly after Travis got down on one knee, adding that Scott is “full of regrets.”

Despite the drama, the pair are “remaining civil,” a third insider divulged. “Communication is improving, but they’re not back to being close,” they continued. “Even though Kourtney’s engagement stings Scott, he’s focusing on his own well-being and his main priority is the children.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Scott’s fun-filled night with his kiddos.