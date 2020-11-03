Another day, another reason to believe Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick *might* be getting back together. This time, the Poosh.com founder supported her ex’s clothing brand, Talentless, amid the 2020 presidential election.

Kourtney, 41, posed for a cute selfie rocking Talentless’ “Vote” hoodie and posted it to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 3. Of course, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made sure to tag the company. Hours later, Scott, 37, shared the selfie to his Story with a sweet caption. “Everybody get your vote on. [Kourtney Kardashian] knows what she’s doing.”

Courtesy of Scott Disick/Instagram; Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The coparents, who share children Mason, Penelope and Reign, have been raising eyebrows ever since Scott split from on-again, off-again girlfriend Sofia Richie in mid-August. Between flirty online exchanges and Kourtney sharing loved-up selfies of the pair from Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday trip to Tahiti, #Skourtney shippers are patiently waiting for a reunion — and that includes their loved ones!

Scott and Kourtney’s “friends and family are rooting for them to get back together,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “It’s clear there’s a lot of chemistry and love between the both of them still.”

While the Flip It Like Disick producer and Sofia, 22, had a strong relationship for nearly three years, Scott and Kourtney, who dated on-and-off for nine years, have an unbreakable bond. “Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support,” an additional insider previously told Life & Style.

Kourtney was especially attentive to Scott’s needs following his brief stay in a Colorado rehab facility. In late April, the E! personality checked himself into treatment for emotional issues related to the back-to-back deaths of his parents, Bonnie and Jeffrey Disick, in October 2013 and January 2014.

After returning to Los Angeles less than a week later, Scott began “leaning on” the mother of his children “more and more,” the source noted. As a result, it created “a very strange back and forth” between Kourtney and Sofia.

“They were very happy together, but Sofia could not handle his issues,” the insider explained. “They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney.”

