We can’t ~keep up~ with these two! Kourtney Kardashian shared the cutest photos of herself and ex Scott Disick. “Selfie selfie,” the Poosh.com founder captioned the snapshots on Wednesday, October 28.

In the pictures, Kourtney, 41, and Scott, 37, who share children Mason, Penelope and Reign, look happier than ever while vacationing in Tahiti for Kim Kardashian‘s 40th birthday. Naturally, fans of the on-again, off-again pair couldn’t help but wonder if they’re rekindling their romance.

“I ship this so hard,” one user commented. “Get back together already, please!” added another. Kourtney and Scott dated for nearly nine years before ultimately calling it quits in 2015.

Although both reality stars have had other significant relationships since their breakup, Scott and Kourtney are seemingly single these days. The Talentless founder and his girlfriend of three years, Sofia Richie, went their separate ways in mid-August, whereas the mother of three hasn’t seriously dated anyone since she split from Younes Bendjima in August 2018.

Moreover, Scott never stopped “leaning on” Kourtney for guidance, a source previously told Life & Style. “Their dynamic is that she likes to care for him and he depends on her for support.”

In late April, the Flip It Like Disick producer checked himself into a Colorado rehab facility for emotional issues related to the deaths of his parents. Scott’s mother, Bonnie Disick, died in 2013, and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away three months later. After returning to Los Angeles less than a week later, his relationship with Sofia hit a snag.

“They were very happy together but Sofia could not handle his issues,” the insider explained. “They were never cut out for the long term because he has too much baggage and has trouble opening up to anyone besides Kourtney. When he gets low, Kourtney is the only person he can turn to.”

Despite Scott’s obvious emotional connection with the mother of his children, he has been spotted out and about with multiple women in recent weeks — including exes Bella Banos and Megan Blake Irwin. “He’s playing the field,” a separate source revealed Life & Style.

Hang in there, Team #Skourtney.

