Kourtney Kardashian “hopes” ex Scott Disick will “accept” that she’s marrying fiancé Travis Barker, despite him being “full of regrets” amid news of their engagement, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“Kourtney hopes that her ex will move on and accept her fiancé for the sake of Penelope, Reign and Mason, more than anything else,” explains the insider about the three kids shared by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and New York native, 38.

The engagement between Kourt and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, is still “raw,” but the reality TV mom wants Scott to pull himself together “long-term.”

“She doesn’t want to see him go down a slippery slope, especially now [that] the children are old enough to pick up on these things. Her children come first,” says the insider, adding that Scott is “jealous” of his ex’s romance.

That being said, the Poosh founder “thinks it’s a good thing” her famous brood, including sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian, are close with the Flip It Like Disick alum.

“Kourtney’s moved on and found love with Travis, so she doesn’t care that her family is still friends with Scott,” reveals the insider, noting she hopes her famous siblings can help the Lord come to his “senses.”

Travis and Kourtney broke the news about their engagement on Sunday, October 17. However, the Kourtney and Kim Take Miami alum and Scott’s relationship was strained long before the drummer popped the question.

In September, a second insider revealed to Life & Style that the coparents had been “secretly clashing for a while and barely talk” as her relationship with Travis progressed.

“Scott and Kourtney are friendly in front of the kids and at family gatherings, but behind closed doors, they’ve been secretly clashing for a while and barely talk,” the second insider explained at the time. “The arguing started shortly after Kourt and Travis began dating, and she’s accusing Scott of being jealous that she’s moved on and found love.”

The tension happening between them privately became very public in late August. Younes Bendjima, who dated Kourtney from 2016 to 2018, leaked an alleged DM from Scott shading the mother of his children while she was on a PDA-packed vacation with Travis.

“Yo is this chick OK!???? Brooo like what is this? In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote in reference to a photo of Kourtney straddling Travis on a boat. Younes, 28, responded, “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. P.S.: I ain’t your bro.”