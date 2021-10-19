On trend! Celebrities, like Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Blake Lively, adore their oval-cut diamond engagement rings.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s engagement ring from boyfriend-turned-fiancé Travis Barker was admired by her family and fans alike, and we can see why.

“Kourtney’s show-stopping ring appears to feature a 10 to 12 carat elongated oval diamond set on a delicate diamond accented white gold or platinum band,” Kathryn Money, SVP of Merchandising and Retail at Brilliant Earth, told Life & Style after the Blink-182 drummer popped the question on Sunday, October 17.

Of course, that impressive of a ring comes with a hefty price tag. “Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center and side stones, we estimate the cost of the ring between approximately $500,000 to $1 million USD,” the expert added.

The Poosh founder is far from the first celebrity to wear an oval-cut engagement ring. Blake Lively’s sparkler from husband Ryan Reynolds was the talk of the town after they got hitched in 2012.

The token of love was designed by one of the Rhythm Section actress’ favorite jewelers — Lorraine Schwartz — and weighed an estimated 12 carats, according to The Zoe Report.

The solitaire-set pink, oval diamond is a light shade of blush and is perched on a rose gold band. Pink diamonds are considered to be incredibly rare, and the price of Blake’s ring comes as no surprise at an estimated $2 million. Needless to say, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star adores her engagement ring.

“My most treasured possession is my engagement ring by my dear friend Lorraine Schwartz, because of the love and meaning it symbolizes. No, I didn’t have any hand in its design — I married a gentleman,” Blake previously gushed to British Vogue. The jeweler also designed the couple’s wedding bands.

So, why are celebrities flocking to this particular cut while proposing? First of all, the oval diamonds are extremely flattering on the hand and create a “long and slender” look, according to Rogers and Holland. In addition, the variation is a “modern and unique twist” on a classic engagement ring.

There’s also a reason why oval-cut rings look so impressive and jaw-dropping. “The oval has a larger surface face, so while the stone may be similar in carat size to another cut, physically it looks bigger,” the jeweler states.

Keep scrolling to see celebrities with oval-cut engagement rings!