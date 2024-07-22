Bryan Abasolo Moves Out of Shared Rachel Lindsay Home: Photos

Bachelor Nation’s Bryan Abasolo was photographed moving out of the home that he shared with estranged wife Rachel Lindsay in Los Angeles. The big move happened one week after In Touch reported that the chiropractor won his request for spousal support and was awarded $13,000 a month in temporary support.

Bryan, 44, who filed for divorce from the former Bachelorette in January, looked expressionless in the photos as he packed his car full of belongings that were once in the house. Wearing a casual and all-black ensemble, he carried large and full duffle bags, trash bags full of items and a sound system out of the residence. Rachel, 39, was inside the property at the time as she was photographed peeking out of the front door to grab her delivered Wingstop order.

“[Rachel] is ordered to pay to [Bryan] temporary spousal support in the sum of $13,257.00 per month,” the order read in the court documents obtained by the outlet.

The TV host was also ordered to pay $20,000 for her ex’s forensic expert and legal fees after she requested Bryan pay $15,000 for her own counsel.

The judge made the decision after both parties pleaded their case in court. Bryan, for his part, claimed to make $1,700 per month, which does not allow him to move out of the shared home with Rachel.

“Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other,” Bryan said in his testimony. “Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.”

Just two days before Bryan won spousal support, a source told Life & Style that he was “playing dirty” in his divorce battle with Rachel.

“Things have gotten ugly. Rachel thinks Bryan is greedy and twisting the facts,” the insider said in a story published on July 11. “She wants to settle this fair and square, but he’s playing dirty. It’s got her defenses up big-time. But Rachel’s got paperwork to prove what she’s saying is true. She’s a [former] lawyer, after all.”

In June, a different source exclusively told Life & Style that Rachel was “kicking herself” for not getting a prenup with Bryan.

“She wanted one, but Bryan pushed the idea away and she let it go,” the insider noted.

Fans seemed to believe that Rachel and Bryan had a happy marriage after they watched their onscreen engagement on The Bachelorette season 13, which aired in May 2017. While they didn’t flash their romance in public, they were always by each other’s side during milestone events.

That said, it came as a shock to Bachelor Nation when Bryan pulled the plug on the marriage in January.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew, My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he wrote via Instagram just hours after he officially filed the paperwork. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”