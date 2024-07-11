Bryan Abasolo ‘Playing Dirty’ in Rachel Lindsay Divorce

More money, more problems! Rachel Lindsay is clapping back at estranged husband Bryan Abasolo as their divorce turns nasty. The podcaster recently alleged that Bryan was exaggerating the exes’ glamorous lifestyle in his quest for spousal support.

“Things have gotten ugly,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Rachel thinks Bryan is greedy and twisting the facts.”

Rachel, who gave Bryan her final rose on The Bachelorette in 2017, recently revealed that she and her chiropractor hubby were “more leveled” financially when they got married without a prenup in 2019. But the former lawyer has since claimed that Bryan’s request for attorney fees would leave her “without sufficient funds remaining to pay my own counsel.”

Says the insider, “She wants to settle this fair and square, but he’s playing dirty. It’s got her defenses up big-time. But Rachel’s got paperwork to prove what she’s saying is true. She’s a [former] lawyer, after all.”

Rachel and Bryan’s divorce became messy when the two began a court battle over their finances. In late June, the Dallas, Texas, native requested $15,575 from Bryan, 44, to cover her legal fees, according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. Meanwhile, Bryan asked for a monthly spousal support payment of $16,275, TMZ reported on July 3.

Bryan filed for divorce from his wife in Los Angeles on January 2, Life & Style confirmed via court records at the time. The Miami, Florida, native addressed the split on social media shortly after the news broke.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Alzheimer’s Association

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever, and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” he wrote on Instagram. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

In the court documents, Bryan cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as December 31, 2023.

Rumors swirled that the couple had been living separately for quite some time and that was the reason for their split. However, the chiropractor shut down the speculation in response to a fan on Instagram who claimed that Rachel, 39, “put her newfound career before her marriage.”

“We’ve been living together for almost three years here in L.A. Not sure why people think we’ve been apart this entire time,” Bryan wrote. “Yes, her career came first, but there were opportunities for her that were smart for her to take which could have not been offered later.”

The reality star continued, “It’s hard as it is for women of color to get big gigs which I’ve observed through watching Rachel’s efforts. I didn’t have anything lined up for me in L.A., but we were a team so I closed up shop, uprooted and opened up a new business in L.A.. It’s not just women who should be expected to sacrifice, but a man can do it too. Her building her future was not the problem. I would encourage anyone to pursue their dreams and hope they have a healthy support system to do so.”