The Bachelorette alum Bryan Abasolo opened up about his split from estranged wife Rachel Lindsay less than one month after he filed for divorce. While reflecting on his marriage to an Instagram fan, the chiropractor admitted that “not just women” should sacrifice in a relationship.

“Not good for marriage to be across the country from each other. She put her new found career before her marriage. Been married 36 years, sacrifice is a part of it,” an Instagram user commented under Bryan’s Monday, January 29, post.

The reality star responded to his social media follower and revealed that he and Rachel, 38, had “been living together for almost three years here in L.A.”

“Not sure why people think we’ve been apart this entire time. Yes, her career came first, but there were opportunities for her that were smart for her to take which could have not been offered later,” Bryan, 43, wrote. “It’s hard as it is for women of color to get big gigs which I’ve observed through watching Rachel’s efforts.”

The Florida native later explained that he “didn’t have anything lined up” in L.A., but he still uprooted to the sunny city to support his other half.

“It’s not just women who should be expected to sacrifice, but a man can do it too. Her building her future was not the problem,” he continued. “I would encourage anyone to pursue their dreams and hope they have a healthy support system to do so.”

Bryan shocked Bachelor Nation when he filed for divorce from Rachel on January 2 in Los Angeles after more than four years of marriage. The couple met and got engaged during The Bachelorette season 13 in 2017, and they tied the knot two years later.

Bryan cited “irreconcilable differences” as his reason for the divorce and dated their separation on December 31, 2023, according to documents viewed by Life & Style. The content creator addressed the “difficult” split the same day he filed the divorce papers.

“My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” he wrote in a statement via Instagram. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

Rachel broke her silence three days after the divorce filing during a heartbreaking episode of her “Higher Learning” podcast.

“Obviously it’s a difficult time, if you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work,” the former reality star said on January 5. The TV host admitted that she wasn’t ready to address the end of her marriage and she was “just trying to take it day by day.”