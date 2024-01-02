The Bachelorette stars Bryan Abasolo and Rachel Lindsay’s marriage is coming to an end after four years of marriage. On January 2, 2023, the chiropractor filed for divorce from the former bachelorette, according to court records viewed by Life & Style. He addressed the split on social media.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew, My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” he wrote on Instagram. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

Before Rachel, Bryan was linked to two other known ex-girlfriends. Keep scrolling to see his dating history.