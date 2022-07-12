Going strong! Bachelorette alums Rachel Lindsay and husband Bryan Abasolo are one of the long-standing couples in Bachelor Nation. The pair are both busy with their bustling careers, making some fans wonder if they’re still together. Keep reading for an update!

Are Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Still Together?

Rachel, 37, and Bryan, 42, met during season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017, where the chiropractor proposed during the finale. The attorney’s other finalists included Peter Krause, Eric Bigger and Dean Unglert.

Rachel admitted that she wished viewers saw more of her blossoming romance with Bryan on-screen. He scored the first kiss of the season and the first impression rose, but much of the drama surrounded her up-and-down relationship with runner-up Peter, 36.

Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock

“When it comes to Bryan, you obviously see that we’re very passionate with each other, but you don’t see the depth our relationship had,” Rachel told The Hollywood Reporter following her season finale. “There was no drama. It’s crazy the chemistry that we have between each other and how compatible we are. I really wish you could have seen more of that. I wish you could have seen the essence of Bryan.”

Bryan agreed with the sentiment during their joint interview and thought their lack of tension didn’t make for “interesting TV.”

“There were no arguments,” he shared. “There’s a lot of drama on the show, so I think they decided to air that and leave out in-depth conversations.”

When Did Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Get Married?

Rachel and Bryan tied the knot in 2019 during a gorgeous ceremony in Mexico. Prior to that, they did a little bit of moving around to figure out what worked best for them.

Nearly two years into their engagement, in 2019, Rachel relocated to Miami, Florida, from her hometown of Dallas, Texas, in order to be closer to Bryan.

“I was a work in progress. It was a little hard for me to say, ‘OK, I’m going to pick up and leave,’ but it just makes so much more sense,” Rachel exclusively told Life & Style in 2019 about moving to Florida, where Bryan’s medical practice is located. “Bryan has business in Miami. I’m always traveling. There’s no point to really be in Dallas anymore, other than family.”

Since then, the Bachelor Nation duo has moved to Los Angeles in order for Rachel to pursue her career in entertainment.

Do Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Have Kids?

The husband and wife don’t have kids but have talked quite a bit about their goal of starting a family one day.

“A lot of people are, like, ‘Um, you said you were going to start.’ We do. We want to,” Rachel exclusively told Life & Style in 2020. “I know there’s no perfect time and we have our own timeline, but it’s definitely something we still want to do.”