The Bachelorette' Alum Rachel Lindsay’s Dating History

Bryan Abasolo

Bryan filed for divorce from his wife, who he met on season 13 of The Bachelorette, on January 2, 2024, according to court records reviewed by Life & Style. Shortly after, Bryan took to Instagram to share the news with fans of the franchise.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” the chiropractor wrote on January 2. “My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality.”

The former reality star concluded his statement with, “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

The pair fell in love and were engaged during the filming of the hit ABC show in the summer of 2017. They tied the knot two years later, in August 2019.