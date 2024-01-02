The Bachelorette' Alum Rachel Lindsay’s Dating History

Keep scrolling for details on all of her past public relationships.
Bryan Abasolo
Bryan filed for divorce from his wife, who he met on season 13 of The Bachelorette, on January 2, 2024, according to court records reviewed by Life & Style. Shortly after, Bryan took to Instagram to share the news with fans of the franchise.
“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew,” the chiropractor wrote on January 2. “My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality.”
The former reality star concluded his statement with, “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”
The pair fell in love and were engaged during the filming of the hit ABC show in the summer of 2017. They tied the knot two years later, in August 2019.
Nick Viall
As a contestant on season 21 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2017, Rachel dated the season’s star Nick Viall. After making it to week 9 of the dating competition show, Rachel was eliminated, leaving only Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi – the latter of whom he ultimately proposed to.
In February 2019, Nick and Rachel reflected on their time together on his “The Viall Files” podcast.
“I never felt like you led me on,” Rachel assured Nick, even admitting she was so confident Nick would not pick her, she hugged the crew goodbye before her final rose ceremony. “It’s been real fun. This is it for me tonight,” she recalled telling the production team. “I remember. I was like, ‘It’s not me.'”
Kevin Durant
In June 2017, Us Weekly reported that Rachel had dated pro basketball player Kevin Durant during their college years at the University of Texas. While Rachel has never outright denied the rumors, she seemed sly when discussing details of their relationship.
“I’ll put it like this: I know Kevin. We went to college together at the same time,” Rachel told The Ringer’s “Bachelor Party” podcast in January 2018. “The way the media played it out, I think they said we were still serious and we were almost engaged. No,” she insisted.
Her denial echoed the same vague sentiments she made to Sports Illustrated in July 2017, when she said that the two knowing each other was “as juicy as it gets.”