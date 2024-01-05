The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay broke her silence just three days after her estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, filed for divorce.

“I didn’t think I would get emotional,” Rachel, 38, began during the Friday, January 5, episode of her ‘Higher Learning” podast. “First off I just want to say thank you for people who reached out. I’m still trying to reply to people. You just never know how great your circle is until you see all the people that reach out and love you.”

She then referenced the breakup without directly addressing it. “Obviously it’s a difficult time, if you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work,” the former reality star said. “But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love ‘Higher Learning.’”

Rachel promised her listeners that she would do her best to get through the episode, adding that she wasn’t ready to share details about the split. “I will eventually,” she said. “But now is not the time, just trying to take it day by day.”

Bryan, 43, filed for divorce on Tuesday, January 2, and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their split in his divorce documents, which were viewed by Life & Style. Shortly after news broke about the filing, the chiropractor released a statement via Instagram about the decision to end their marriage.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” Bryan wrote. “Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps.”

The former couple got engaged after meeting on season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017. They enjoyed a two-year engagement before they got married in August 2019.

While the podcast marks the first time Rachel has discussed the split, she previously shared a cryptic post via her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 1, hinting that there was trouble in paradise. The Texas native shared a photo of herself working out at the gym and said she was “sweating out everything from 2023.”

One day earlier, Rachel reflected on how difficult the past year had been while celebrating New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2023. “Definitely one of the hardest years of my life, but choosing to focus on grateful moments and carrying that energy into 2024,” she wrote via Instagram.

Meanwhile, fans noticed Rachel removed Bryan’s last name from her social media profiles on Wednesday, January 3.