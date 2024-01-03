Before Bryan Abasolo filed for divorce from Rachel Lindsay on January 2, 2024, the couple was living together in Los Angeles. Their spacious home was often seen in the background of Rachel’s Instagram posts.

Before they built a life together in Los Angeles, Bryan and Rachel spent much of their relationship in two different places. After their engagement on The Bachelorette in 2017, Rachel was still living in Dallas, while Bryan had his chiropractor practice in Miami. Despite the distance, they were able to make the relationship work and got married in 2019. The former attorney relocated to California in 2020 and Bryan didn’t join her until the following year.

