The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay shared a cryptic post on Monday, January 1, seemingly hinting at her divorce from her estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, one day before the news broke.

“New Year’s Day workout … sweating out everything from 2023,” Rachel, 38, wrote via her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of her in her fitness gear.

While the former Bachelorette didn’t expand on what exactly she was “sweating out,” only one day later, Life & Style confirmed her husband and season 13 winner, 43, filed for divorce on Tuesday, January 2 in Los Angeles after four years of marriage.

The medical professional — who calls himself “Dr. Abs” — addressed his split from the Extra host shortly thereafter on social media.

Courtesy of Rachel Lindsay/Instagram

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest moment so far,” the Florida native prefaced in a lengthy Instagram Story, before revealing he and Rachel made the “difficult decision” to split after four years of marriage.

“My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” he continued. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

That same day, Rachel shared a pointed statement, seemingly hinting at the end of her marriage.

“Lessons of 2023. Do not trust all the thoughts. Go where you are celebrated,” the quote read via her Instagram Stories on January 2. “It’s OK to outgrow people, places and things. Growing pains are necessary to get to the next level. People will show who they are, always believe them.”

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Rachel and Bryan’s relationship was introduced on season 13 of The Bachelorette, which premiered on ABC in May 2017. The Miami-based Chiropractor competed against fan-favorite Peter Kraus in the final; however, only Bryan was ready to ready to offer the Bachelorette lead the commitment she was looking for at the time.

The pair got engaged on the finale and wed two years later in August 2019 in a romantic Mexican ceremony. Before the divorce news, the Bachelor Nation couple were tightlipped about their marriage, even living separately in different cities for a time. Bryan lived in Miami and Rachel resided in Los Angeles before the pair eventually relocated to the same city.

“We don’t put ourselves out there at all [except] maybe an anniversary or a holiday [post here and there], but I think I did that because people were so critical of us when we came off the show,” Rachel explained less than two weeks before their split during the December 21 episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “I just [was like], ‘I want to keep this for ourselves’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there.”