Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay demanded her estranged husband Bryan Abasolo be ordered to cough up a five-figure sum for her legal fees for allegedly dragging out their divorce, Life & Style can exclusively report.

According to court documents obtained by Life & Style, Rachel, 39, fired back at Bryan’s request for spousal support and $75,000 to cover his divorce bills and associated fees.

In his motion, Bryan, who is a chiropractor, said he earned $1,700 per month from his business and various other projects. He claimed he didn’t have the funds to move out of their marital home.

Dominik Bindl / Getty

He said neither of them wanted to continue residing together.

Bryan said in court, “Our current living situation is very awkward and strained. We generally do not even talk to each other and try to avoid each other. Rachel has security cameras outside our home. Only Rachel has the credentials to the security cameras, and Rachel can monitor my comings and goings.”

“I want to move out of our family residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he claimed. Bryan said he placed his career on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. He said his income dropped while Rachel’s “skyrocketed.”

In her newly filed response, Rachel opposed his requests. She agreed that Bryan should be paid spousal support but said his income should be imputed based on his, “earning capacity in the amount of $13,413 per month, which is reasonable given [Bryan’s] ability to earn working full-time, prior to any Order of spousal support payable from [Lindsay] to [Bryan].”

Rachel said the payments should not exceed a period of one-half of the length of the marriage. She asked that Bryan’a request for $75,000 be denied and that he pay her $15,575 to cover legal fees, “for his failure to promote the settlement of the litigation.”

In her declaration, Rachel said, “Bryan has failed to produce all of the relevant information regarding his income, thus making this process far more expensive than it need be. Given the fact that he largely paid his own expenses during our marriage, it is unfathomable that he is only earning slightly more than $1,000 per month as he states on his Income and Expense Declaration.”

She added, “have had to subpoena third party entities in order to get the true picture of Bryan’s financial state. In the records produced by PayPal, for example, I learned that Bryan received more than $253,000 in cash transfers during our short term marriage. Bryan refused to produce this information in response to my Demand for Production which specifically sought same.”

Lisa Lake / Getty

Lindsay added, “Since we separated, I have paid 100% of the mortgage, property taxes, homeowner’s insurance, maintenance and repairs, utilities, and costs to care for our pets (including their food, medicine, daycare, boarding, vet bills, pet insurance) on Bryan’s behalf while he refuses to vacate my home. Except for paying our gardener and 50% of our housekeeping costs, Bryan continues to reside in my house without contributing any funds to the carrying costs.” The reality star continued, “I am not flush with cash, as he believes me to be. And, I certainly cannot pay his attorney $75,000 to litigate our uncomplicated divorce. If I did so, I would not have sufficient funds remaining to pay my own counsel.”

She explained, “my financial situation has changed in the last few years as I no longer receive income from Extra TV or Facebook.”

Her motion pointed read, “My monthly expenses exceed $49,500. Bryan’s expenses are allegedly $17,279 per month. However, upon inquiry through counsel, he has refused to explain what these expenses are for, as he does not contribute to any community expenses.”

Further, Rachel said their standard of living during the marriage was “nowhere near as glamorous as Bryan portrays it to be.” She said, “In fact, we rarely saw each other or even lived together during our brief marriage.”

A judge has yet to rule.

Bryan filed for divorce from Lindsay on January 1. The couple wed in 2019 and the date of separation was listed as December 31, 2023.