Turn for the worse. Rachel Lindsay’s Bachelorette fantasy ended when her final-rose recipient, Bryan Abasolo, filed for divorce after less than five years of marriage. As the duo hash out their split, things are getting nasty. “Rachel is kicking herself for not having a prenup,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “She wanted one, but Bryan pushed the idea away and she let it go.”

Now, the source says Bryan’s chiropractic business is struggling. “He’s going after her for spousal support — and he just might get it.” Rachel, 39, recently revealed that when she wed Bryan, 44, in 2019, “We were more leveled [financially].”

But five years in, the former lawyer has high-profile hosting gigs, a podcast and two books under her belt. “She’s worth a few million,” says the source. “She’s hired a top notch lawyer, but this could wind up costing her plenty.”