Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo Living Together Amid Divorce

The Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have been living together in their North Hollywood home since Bryan filed for divorce in January, but it reportedly hasn’t been easy.

Bryan, 44, said that his and Rachel’s living situation has been “awkward and strained” and he wants to move, but can’t afford to do so, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. The chiropractor also reportedly filed a motion for emergency spousal support. In the filing, Bryan claimed that Rachel, 39, hasn’t shared access to their marital finances despite using them herself.

“I want to move out of our Family Residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” Bryan reportedly said in the court documents. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”

Bryan claimed that Rachel has “been using their community property funds to pay her divorce lawyer’s fees and a forensic account,” according to the outlet. The Miami, Florida, native also alleged that Rachel has refused to “give him access to any of [their] community property funds to cover his personal expenses and legal bills.”

According to the documents obtained by the publication, Bryan is “petitioning the judge to order [Rachel] to pay $75,000 for his fees.”

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

“Rachel is claiming that our Family Residence is her sole and separate property, even though I believe that the majority, if not all, of the $466,000 down payment on our Family Residence came from community property earned during our marriage,” Bryan reportedly claimed in the documents. “I require attorney’s fees and forensic accountant’s fees to compete with Rachel’s litigation team and secure my entitlement to one-half of our community property.”

Bryan and Rachel met during The Bachelorette season 13, and he proposed to her during the finale, which she accepted. The couple married on August 24, 2019, at the Royalton Suites Cancún in Mexico. On January 2, Bryan announced that he and Rachel had called it quits.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” he wrote on Instagram. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”