Bachelor Nation’s Bryan Abasolo revealed that he is staying in Los Angeles for the “foreseeable future” amid his divorce from estranged wife Rachel Lindsay.

“I had a practice in Florida which I closed and moved to open a new one in L.A.,” Bryan, 43, replied to a fan in the comment section of his Monday, January 29, Instagram post, asking if he planned to move back to Florida.

Bryan shared that the California location is “starting to be profitable,” so he’s not moving anytime soon.

The reality star lived in Miami before he joined Rachel’s season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017, and continued to live there after they got engaged on the show. Rachel, 38, returned to her home in Dallas after filming, but moved to Los Angeles in 2020, one year after she and Bryan got married. The content creator packed up and joined his wife in 2021.

Bryan filed for divorce from Rachel on January 2 after more than four years of marriage, according to documents viewed by Life & Style. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split in the paperwork filed in Los Angeles. The healthcare professional didn’t waste time announcing the shocking news to his online followers and released a statement via Instagram later that day.

Bryan Abasolo/ Instagram

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go,” he wrote. “I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality. Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

A few days later, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Bryan and Rachel never stopped thriving. The problem was, that they weren’t growing in unity and even looked at their relationship as “more work than they thought a marriage should be.”

“Instead, it seems they started to grow their brands and their careers and become the best versions of themselves — separately,” the source revealed to Life & Style in a January 10 report. “Rachel was so focused on red carpets and entertainment reporting and hosting, while Bryan [had his] chiropractic practice and podcast [Talking It Out Bachelor Nation]. The more they focused on those things, the more their lives just took off in two different directions.”