Rachel Lindsay Says She and Bryan Abasolo Didn't Sign Prenup

Looking back, The Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay would’ve started her marriage to Bryan Abasolo differently — with a prenup. The reality TV star recently opened up about her regrets over not signing an agreement before they tied the knot in 2019.

“A lot of people are like, ‘You’re a lawyer. … Do you have a prenup?’ I don’t,” Rachel, 39, said on the “Hidden Gems with Natasha Parker” podcast on Thursday, June 6. “The reason I didn’t is because the place I’m in now … financially … is totally different than when I got married. We were more leveled, and I wasn’t in California.”

Rachel added that she had told Bryan, 44, when they got engaged after meeting on The Bachelorette season 13 that a prenup would be a good idea. However, they “weren’t on the same page,” and she “didn’t want it to be a bigger issue.”

“So we didn’t have one,” she continued. “Hindsight is 20/20. I would’ve done it.”

Bryan filed for divorce from Rachel in Los Angeles on January 2, according to court records viewed by Life & Style at the time. He then addressed their split on social media.

“After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew, My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” he wrote on Instagram. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

Bryan cited the reason for their split as “irreconcilable differences” and listed their date of separation as December 31, 2023. He also requested spousal support and claimed that their North Hollywood, California, home was community property.

Rachel broke her silence the following day, telling listeners on her “Higher Learning” podcast that she was grateful to those who reached out to support her.

“Obviously it’s a difficult time, if you’ve read the headlines, and you’re probably wondering why I would even work,” the attorney said. “But to be honest with you I need to distract myself from myself and the best way to do that is to do something that I love and I love ‘Higher Learning.’”

Rachel told podcast host Natasha Parker that the split was “amicable,” but she thought Bryan’s filing was “unnecessarily messy.”

“We were having issues, but we were trying to work on it,” she added.

Despite their divorce, Rachel and Bryan were still living together as of May, which the chiropractor said has been “awkward and strained,” according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly. He admitted in the docs that he wanted to move out but could not afford to do so and asked for emergency spousal support. He claimed that Rachel has not shared access to their marital finances despite using them herself.

“I want to move out of our Family Residence as soon as possible, but maintaining our standard of living is not financially feasible at this time,” he said in the court docs, per Us Weekly. “I placed my career as a chiropractor on hold to move twice for Rachel’s career. These moves were detrimental to my chiropractic business, while Rachel’s income and success as a media personality skyrocketed.”