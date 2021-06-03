Bachelor bling! Former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe received gorgeous engagement rings from ex Shawn Booth and current fiancé Jason Tartick. Keep reading to see how the two sparklers compare!

The Canadian beauty accepted Jason’s proposal on May 11 after more than two years of dating. He popped the question with a stunning 5-carat, oval-shaped diamond set on a gold band from Paris Jewellers, The Knot reported. The company is a female-owned Canadian company, which is a subtle nod to his entrepreneur fiancée.

“It was everything I could have asked for,” the Bachelor Nation star told Entertainment Tonight about the Buffalo native’s romantic proposal. “The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We’ve never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word but still blacked out.”

After confirming their romance in January 2019, the reality TV duo has not been shy about how serious their relationship is. Kaitlyn told Life & Style in October 2020 the former season 14 Bachelorette contestant “wants a big wedding” to celebrate.

“I wouldn’t even mind at this point going to a courthouse and just having family over, but Jason wants a big party,” the Spade and Sparrows founder said at the time.

While she’s open to wedding details, one thing Kaitlyn knows for sure is she wants a family with the corporate banker. “It’s game on. I’m ready for babies,” she gushed. “When it comes to marriage — with everything going on in 2020 — I don’t know because Jason wants to have a big wedding. So, we’ll have to wait until the pandemic is over.”

Prior to Jason, the “Off the Vine” podcast host got engaged to Shawn during the season 11 finale of The Bachelorette in 2015. They were together for three years before announcing their split in November 2018.

The fitness trainer proposed on national TV with a unique Neil Lane ring valued around $150,000. The 3.5-carat center stone was surrounded by a twisted band encrusted with 160 smaller stones, Life & Style reported at the time.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kaitlyn’s beautiful rings from Shawn and Jason!