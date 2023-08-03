It’s official: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are one of the cutest couples to come out of Bachelor Nation. The adorable twosome has been together since 2019 and were actively planning a bright future together following their May 2021 engagement! However, fans became convinced that the pair hit a roadblock in their relationship over the summer of 2023.

The former Bachelorette split from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth in November 2018, nearly three years after the pair got engaged on season 11 of the ABC reality series in 2015. Two months later, the reality starlet met Jason while recording an episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, and the pair definitely had chemistry.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the full timeline of Kaitlyn and Jason’s adorable romance!