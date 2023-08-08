Kaitlyn Bristowe and ex-fiancé Jason Tartick weren’t each other’s final rose in the end. The Bachelor alum “was heartbroken” when she and the former Bachelorette contestant split, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She really wanted to settle down and start a family, so it’s been very difficult for her,” the insider says. “She still loves Jason and he loves her, but their relationship just shifted. They’re both having a hard time moving on, but it’s the right thing to do.”

Kaitlyn, 38, and Jason, 34, started dating in early 2019, around two months after she split from ex Shawn Booth. Two years later, Kaitlyn and Jason announced their engagement in May 2021. Though everything between them looked content according to their social media updates and public appearances, the insider tells Life & Style that Kaitlyn and Jason’s feelings for each other ultimately changed earlier this summer.

“Everyone thought Kaitlyn and Jason would get married and that they were just dragging their feet about the wedding planning,” the source adds. “The truth is that their feelings for each other changed. They had a good run and have really great memories, but they both realized that they were better off friends than husband and wife.”

The former famous Bachelor Nation couple announced their breakup in a joint Instagram statement on Sunday, August 6, after more than four years of dating and a two-year engagement.

“After sharing the news with family and close friends first, and taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” Kaitlyn and Jason wrote in their statement. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

Though they noted that it’s “heartbreaking and sad to say ‘goodbye’” to their romance, the former ABC personalities stressed that their “care and admiration for one another will never die,” adding that they are “beyond thankful for the memories [they] made together.”

“Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us,” Kaitlyn and Jason concluded. “We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. Moving forward, we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds, so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.”

In the weeks leading up to their split announcement, fans speculated about Kaitlyn and Jason’s relationship status. After the two refrained from posting photos of one another to Instagram toward the end of July, their followers demanded an update. After countless online users flooded her page with questions, Kaitlyn seemingly addressed the breakup rumors on August 1.

“I cannot believe the audacity of people to expect things from me when I haven’t even been able to process things for myself,” Kaitlyn wrote via her Instagram Stories that day, before promptly taking the Story down. “Have a f—king heart. You’re scaring me with your comments and demands. I’m almost worried about YOU.”

After announcing their split one week later, Jason admitted that he was “beyond heartbroken.” On August 6, the former corporate banker shared sweet throwback pictures of him and Kaitlyn to his Instagram Stories, writing across one of the snapshots, “I will forever be grateful for this person that was brought into my life.”