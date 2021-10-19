Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe has gone through many changes since starring on The Bachelorette in 2015, including altering her physical appearance. The reality star, who looks gorgeous as ever, has been accused by fans of getting plastic surgery.

“Love the lip injections,” one commenter sarcastically wrote on her Instagram in 2017 while another fan tweeted, “How much plastic surgery have you had? You look way older and the blond hair is also making you look old.”

Kaitlyn responded to the plastic surgery accusations on Snapchat — and revealed she is hurt by the constant cyberbullying she receives. “I’m crying,” she wrote at the time. “Not because people tell me I’m not beautiful anymore, say I get too much Botox, and ask WTF happened to my face. I’m crying because the world we live in makes me not want to bring beautiful innocent children into it. And that kills me.”

In April 2021, the Dancing With the Stars alum opened up about her first experience with plastic surgery. “Everyone seems to think I always go under the knife for surgery, but I haven’t till now. Finally. I can share with you guys. I’m getting my ear lobes fixed,” she explained via Instagram at the time. “Wearing too many heavy earrings over the years can really pull the hole down so we’re gonna cut it and stitch it back up so I can rock some hooooooops. The process takes 15 [minutes].”

Dermatologist Gary Goldenberg, who has not treated Kaitlyn, previously revealed to Life and Style that her transformation may be due to non-surgical cosmetic procedures. According to the doctor, the reality star shows “signs of cheek fillers, skin brightening, lip plumpers, Botox, and even a non-surgical neck and chin lift.”

Kaitlyn has always used her platform to speak out on important topics, including body image issues. That same year, she spoke candidly about the “pressure” of being in the spotlight.

“I don’t know if you noticed, but it feels like if you go on The Bachelor, your body has to be perfect and you have to post about it, like, a lot,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, before expressing her regret for not sharing a swimsuit photo from her vacation. “Yes. I’m tiny, but I have cellulite, and insecurities. I’m actually insecure about how scrawny my arms are. I work hard to be healthy, and love my body, but also drink wine and eat McDonald’s.”

“I should have taken a sexy bikini photo. And I should have done it without filtering or editing it, with a bad angle, for a good #Realstagramphoto. Because real is sexy too,” she continued. “I’m run down, tired, greasy, full of McDonald’s, but I had one of the best 3 weeks of my life.”

In June 2021, season 17 of The Bachelorette, which is cohosted by Kaitlyn, premiered on ABC. Unfortunately, some viewers took that as an opportunity to comment on her appearance. “Can anyone tell me what’s different about @kaitlynbristowe look? I can’t put my finger on it,” one user tweeted during episode 2.

“Six years since I was on the show, brow lift, brow microblading, got my teeth bonded, some filler in my lips, aging, darker hair and I finally learned how to contour. Oh, and I put on some weight,” Kaitlyn replied. You tell ’em!

Kaitlyn looks more gorgeous than ever since first appearing on our television screens in 2015. Scroll through to see her transformation through the years.