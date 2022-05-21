Two is better than one! Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey channeled their inner Mean Girls in the first look at the leading ladies’ upcoming season 19 of The Bachelorette.

“Get in loser, we’re going shopping,” Rachel, 26, said from the driver’s seat of a vintage convertible, paying homage to the mean girl herself, Regina George. “For a husband,” Gabby, 31, clarified as she hopped in the passenger seat, during the teaser trailer which was released on Friday, May 20.

This iconic moment marks the first time in the show’s history that two women will share the lead role. Fans will recall, in 2015, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilson were both cast for season 11. However, Britt was voted off by the men after night one, leaving Kaitlyn as the leading lady.

The pair – who were both runners-up during Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor – became best friends during filming. “Two best friends. One unbelievable journey,” the text over the video read. “This season, it’s petal to the metal,” the text continued, as a play on the series’ iconic red roses. Because the two will accompany each other throughout their journey to finding love, the show has changed its name for the season to The Bachelorettes, as shown at the end of the trailer.

The franchise’s host, Jesse Palmer, chimed in to the comments, saying he’s “coming along.”

“I’m hiding in the trunk…” the former football player, 43, joked.

The ladies were first named as the Bachelorettes for the upcoming season during the After the Final Rose special in March.

“You truly are deserving of this,” the host told both women following the show’s groundbreaking announcement.

“I am so happy for her. I truly am!” Rachel told fans at the time. “It’s crazy. This is insane and I’m excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together. We’ve been through the most crazy experience together.”

Gabby added, “I’m a girls’ girl through and through, so having a friend by my side is the best thing that I could have asked for.”

Fans can follow along as Rachel and Gabby search for husbands when the season premieres on Monday, July 11.