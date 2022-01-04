As Jesse Palmer begins his reign as host of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard‘s season 26, some fans may not remember he was the show’s lead in 2004. So, what ever became of his relationship with his stunning finalist, Jessica Bowlin?

Then-22-year-old Jessica didn’t get a coveted Neil Lane diamond engagement ring or a proposal from the former NFL player. Instead, he gave her a plane ticket to New York so she could join the former N.Y. Giants backup quarterback when she was ready to start dating outside of the show.

The pair’s romance lasted for a little more than a month after The Bachelor ended. While Jesse went on to a high-profile career as a football analyst with ESPN, TV host and a contributor to ABC’s Good Morning America, Jessica went back to living a private life.

The Huntington Beach, California, native graduated from East Carolina University and went on to attend Chapman University Law School in Orange, California. She passed the highly difficult California State Bar in 2007, according to Popsugar. That was only three years after she and Jesse fell for each other on The Bachelor.

Jessica doesn’t have a social media presence these days, but on a former Instagram account, she listed herself as an attorney, wife and mother of two in the bio.

She managed to find a man as handsome as Jesse, marrying Omar Rawi in a February 2013 ceremony in Manhattan Beach, California. Her husband, who graduated from USC and holds an MBA from the school, currently works as Executive Vice President at Lincoln Property Company in Newport Beach, California, according to his LinkedIn profile. The couple share a son Brady and a daughter Parker.

When Jesse and Jessica announced their split, the future Bachelor host said that, “Jessica and I shared an incredible romantic journey on the show that began with a friendship that remains strong today. We simply realized that, individually, our next steps take us in different directions.”

Jessica agreed that living across the country from each other and having busy personal lives didn’t make for a solid dating foundation. She noted, “With too much distance and too little time, these were not ideal circumstances in which to start a relationship. Jesse is a great guy and has a wonderful family. Who knows what the future holds?” It turns out it held a fulfilling professional and family life in Jessica’s native Southern California. Jesse didn’t tie the knot until June 5, 2020, when he married model Emely Fardo.