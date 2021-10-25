Well, that was fast! Katie Thurston and fiancé Blake Moynes are done as a couple, just two months after getting engaged on the August 9, season 17 finale of The Bachelorette. “It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” Katie, 30, began an October 25 Instagram post.

“We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently,” she continued, adding, “We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

Just as Katie’s post went up, Blake shared one of his own that included the same statement.

The breakup came as a shock to fans, as there hadn’t been any signs that the relationship was in trouble. Both Katie and Blake still have loving photos from their romance up on their Instagram pages, as the split does seem to be amicable as the former couple claimed.

Blake last appeared on Katie’s Instagram page in a September 24 photo of the loved-up couple on a hike. She wrote next to it, “Didn’t wanna wait to post this because I love it so damn much. Only a few more days left with this hunk,” with the hashtags, “engaged,” “San Diego hikes” and “California love.” Blake’s last photo with Katie was from when the pair attended the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York on September 12.

During her season, Katie’s obvious frontrunner had been Greg Grippo. But he dramatically took himself out of the competition in her season’s penultimate episode when the swoon-worthy account manager got upset by Katie’s reaction to his declaring love for her. That left Blake and fellow contestant Justin Glaze vying for Katie’s final rose.

“I think everyone can agree that this is exactly who I was supposed to be with,” Katie stated about Blake on After the Final Rose. “He fought to be here for me and chose to stay even when I’m telling him to his face that I considered leaving. That he was confident enough to hold both of us till the end, I’m just so lucky. I love him so much.”