Bachelorette Katie Thurston and New Fiance Blake Moynes Reveal How Many Times They’ve Had Sex

Spilling their sex count! Bachelorette star Katie Thurston and new fiancé Blake Moynes revealed they’ve been getting busy since their engagement during the finale of season 17.

The newest Bachelor Nation couple appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live with guest host David Spade following After the Final Rose on Monday, August 9, and played “The Newly Engaged Game.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie, 30, and Blake, 30, went back and forth answering questions about their relationship until the comedian asked, “Over the course of your short-ish relationship, how many times have you made whoopee? And your answer has to be less than 100 off … Sex and making love both count.”

The pair deliberated for a few minutes before Katie showed her answer of “43,” to which the Joe Dirt star said, “No chance! Katie Louise! I hope that vibrator’s in the trash.”

Blake then flipped his board to show “30” as his estimate. “Yeah, we’re in that realm — we’re in that realm,” the wildlife manager quipped.

“It’s just a high number,” the Tommy Boy actor replied but still gave them credit for the question.

“He’s just jealous!” Katie exclaimed to which David responded, “I am jealous. That’s my last five years.”

Although filming for season 17 wrapped in late April, fans just watched Blake pop the question to the leading lady during the most recent episode.

The Washington native experienced some drama late in her journey to find love with contestant Greg Grippo leaving after an explosive fight. However, her doubts and fears seemed to melt away when Blake dropped the L-bomb her during their overnight date.

“The night you told me you love me changed my life forever,” Katie told Blake during the final rose ceremony. “You have made me the happiest woman alive… I love you today, tomorrow, and forever, and I can’t wait for our adventure to begin.”

The feeling was mutual. “Since day one it’s been connection and understanding that seemed too good to be true, but I knew. I knew the moment that I first met you,” the contestant said during his proposal speech. “I know how great of a wife you’re going to be, mother you’re going to be.”

The Canadian reality star continued, “You deserve the world and I’m excited to support you and be there for you every day moving forward … So, that being said, Katie Lane Thurston will you marry me?”

Congrats to the happy couple!