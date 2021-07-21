Bachelorette contestant Greg Grippo has been a major front-runner during season 17 and even received the first impression rose from leading lady Katie Thurston. However, it appears they have drama ahead. Keep reading to see spoilers about what happens between the couple.

Sometime during the week of overnight dates, Katie, 30, and Greg, 28, have a “blow-out” fight, according to Reality Steve. The “meltdown” argument reportedly happens because the contestant was having a difficult time with the process. The New Jersey native saw that his and Katie’s connection was strong and allegedly asked why she needed to keep dating her other finalists, Blake Moynes and Justin Glaze.

Their disagreement, which apparently went back and forth for “hours” during filming, results in Greg leaving the season.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Katie has dropped a few subtle hints on social media that things go sour between her and Greg.

On July 20, the Washington native shared photos from week 7’s episode. One snapshot showed Katie huddled with Blake, Justin, Michael Allio and Andrew Spencer during their group date. Instead of posting a photo with Greg from their one-on-one that week, the TikTok influencer opted to share a picture of her kissing a fish from their day together.

Greg, who was initially cast for Clare Crawley’s season, has come under a bit of scrutiny during his time on The Bachelorette by some fans who accused him of being on the show for fame. Multiple outlets reported that the marketing sales rep attended William Esper Acting School between 2017 and 2019, but he has deleted the evidence from his social media accounts. Greg has not responded to these claims.

Katie seemingly reacted to the clout-grabbing shade when she “liked” then “unliked” a meme on Instagram that showed a photo of Greg with his head in his hand. “When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be the Bachelor, and you’ve gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations,” the caption reading.

To further speculation that things ended tensely between Katie and Greg, the contestant’s sister, Samantha, left a comment slamming the Bachelor Nation starlet.

“@katiethurston likes this post but was such a supporter of removing the toxicity and mean girls when she was on Matt [James’] season,” Samantha wrote in a now-deleted comment, according to multiple outlets. “You’d think if those intentions [were] genuine she’d have just as much of an issue with this post as well. Really disappointed in this.”