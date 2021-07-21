Bachelorette star Katie Thurston seemingly shaded Greg Grippo after he made it to her final four contestants before hometown dates.

On Tuesday, July 20, the Washington native, 30, shared two photos from week 7’s episode where she eliminated three contestants, leaving Greg, Blake Moynes, Michael Allio and Justin Glaze as her finalists. Fans were quick to notice Greg, 28, was noticeably missing.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The first photo was from her one-on-one date with the New Jersey native, but it showed her kissing a fish instead of the contestant. The second snapshot showed her posing with Blake, Michael, Justin and Andrew Spencer. The song “Boys” by Lizzo played in the background.

This is not the first time Katie has seemingly snubbed Greg, who won her first impression rose and has been a major frontrunner all season.

In June, she “liked” then “unliked” a meme on Instagram that was a photo of Greg with his head in his hands with the caption, “When the guy next to you is getting interrogated about wanting to be the Bachelor, and you’ve gotta pretend to be disgusted while hiding your acting career aspirations.”

Multiple outlets have reported that the marketing sales rep attended William Esper Acting School between 2017 and 2019, but he has deleted the evidence from his social media accounts. Greg has not responded to these claims.

That being said, it seems like things did not end well between Katie and Greg. The contestant’s sister, Samantha, commented on the meme slamming the leading lady before she “unliked” it.

“@katiethurston likes this post but was such a supporter of removing the toxicity and mean girls when she was on Matt [James’] season,” Samantha wrote in a now-deleted comment, according to multiple outlets. “You’d think if those intentions [were] genuine she’d have just as much of an issue with this post as well. Really disappointed in this.”

It sounds like the drama between Greg and Katie is just getting started. Caution: Spoilers for the rest of season 17 are below!

According to Reality Steve, the pair have a “meltdown” fight in the remaining weeks. It appears their argument stems from Greg not being able to handle her dating other men. He questions why if her feelings are so deep for him does she need to keep seeing the other finalists. Reportedly, the contestant decides to self-eliminate.