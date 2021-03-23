Bachelorette Katie Thurston’s Contestants Who Have Ties to Bachelor Nation — Friends, Cousins and More

If some of the contestants from Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette look familiar, it’s because they are friends, cousins and acquaintances of other Bachelor Nation members.

It’s not rare for people to get cast on the reality dating show thanks to connections they have to the franchise. Hannah Ann Sluss from Peter Weber’s season is close friends with Hannah Godwin, who competed one season prior for Colton Underwood’s heart. Raven Gates spent season 21 vying for Nick Viall’s heart, only to open the door for BFF Tia Booth to compete on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season.

Of course, the most famous friend to get a chance in the spotlight is Bachelor Matt James. His New York City roommate, Tyler Cameron, was the runner-up on season 15 of The Bachelorette starring Hannah Brown.

Matt was originally announced as a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season in March 2020. However, when the season was delayed four months amid the coronavirus pandemic, they bumped the real estate analyst to the leading man of his own season, making him the first Black Bachelor in franchise history.

“We know we have a responsibility to make sure the love stories we’re seeing onscreen are representative of the world we live in, and we are proudly in service to our audience,” a statement from ABC read on Good Morning America in June 2020. “This is just the beginning, and we will continue to take action with regard to diversity issues on this franchise. We feel so privileged to have Matt as our first Black Bachelor, and we cannot wait to embark on this journey with him.”

A new season means many new faces, and Katie, who was eliminated during week 5 of Matt’s season, has many eligible bachelors to choose from. According to her ABC bio, the reality TV babe is “the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for.” Katie added that she “needs a man who can laugh along with her” but also wants a partner who can appreciate her skills as a “witty storyteller.”

Ultimately, the bank marketing manager is “looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally,” her bio reads.

Keep scrolling to see Katie’s contestants who have ties to Bachelor Nation!