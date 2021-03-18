Looking for love! Bachelorette star Katie Thurston’s contestants for season 17 have been announced along with photos of the lucky guys vying for her heart.

ABC released 31 potential contestants who may appear during season 17, which is slated to premiere in May 2021. It’s likely a small handful of men will get cut before night one, similarly to Clare Crawley and Matt James’ seasons.

That being said, there are a few familiar faces. 33-year-old Karl from Miami, Florida, and Greg, 27, who hails from Edison, New Jersey, were both announced as potential contestants for Clare’s season almost one year ago, but they never got a chance to step out of the limo due to several cast changes.

26-year-old Andrew S. from Waukegan, Illinois, is also very familiar with the franchise because he is cousins with Clay Harbor, a former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant.

It looks like Katie has a lot of amazing options to choose from. She assured fans she wants to find her future husband and hopes the season ends with an engagement. She will also have great guidance from cohosts Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who are replacing Chris Harrison.

“I’m ready to find love, and not just, like, the temporary kind. I’m talking forever, my husband, and I’m in a place in my life where I feel like I’m the best version of me,” the Washington native said while speaking with host Emmanuel Acho, who filled in amid Chris’ hiatus, during After the Final Rose. “Honestly, I’ve seen it work before, why can’t it work for me?”

The biggest twist is there will be two seasons on The Bachelorette this year. Katie will be the leading lady for season 17, and later this summer, Michelle Young, who also competed for Matt’s final rose, will take over for season 18.

“I was a little nervous, but once I found out that it was two different seasons, I was here for it,” Michelle, 27, said during After the Final Rose following the big announcement. “I’m excited that I get to have somebody to bond over with this and share notes as we go. I really do think that this process works. When you can set down all these outside distractions and really dive in, I think you can learn a lot about somebody. I’m just excited. I’m ready to get started.”

We still have a few months before Michelle’s men are announced. However, Katie is beginning her journey. Keep scrolling to meet season 17’s contestants!