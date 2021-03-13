Taking no prisoners. Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe clapped back at several trolls who dissed her after news broke that she is replacing Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison for season 17 of the series, alongside season 16 star Tayshia Adams.

“Sorry but no,” one user wrote on her latest Instagram photo on Saturday, March 13. “Love you Kaitlyn but Chris is the only host for The Bachelor/Bachelorette.” The 35-year-old replied, “Truthfully, we are there to support the new Bachelorette. We aren’t ‘replacing’ anyone!!!” Another social media troll wrote, “Love you Kaitlyn, but no, just no,” to which the Dancing With the Stars alum responded, “Do you, though?”

ABC revealed on Friday, March 12 that the TV personality, 49, would not host the upcoming season of the franchise.

“We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season,” an Instagram post read. “As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equality and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.”

In February, the longtime emcee received backlash for his controversial comments about Bachelor season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell, amid accusations of past racist actions. Harrison defended Kirkconnell, 24, during an Extra interview with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, who was the first Black lead in the franchise.

Matt James‘ frontrunner came under fire after photos of her attending an “Old South” plantation party in 2018 surfaced, in which the female attendees were dressed in antebellum-style gowns. “I haven’t talked to Rachael about it. And this is, again, where we all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion,” Harrison told Lindsay, 35.

Kirkconnell was also accused of previously “liking” racist photos on social media and bullying a high school classmate for “liking Black men.”

Kirkconnell issued an apology via Instagram on February 11. “While there have been rumors circulating, there have also been truths that have come to light that I need to address. I hear you, and I’m here to say I was wrong,” the Georgia native wrote. “At one point, I didn’t recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them. My age or when it happened does not excuse anything. They are not acceptable or OK in any sense. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist.”

Harrison announced on February 13 that he was temporarily stepping back from his Bachelor hosting duties. “My ignorance did damage to friends, colleagues and strangers alike. I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram. “I set standards for myself and have not met them. I feel that with every fiber of my being. Now, just as I taught my children to stand up, and to own their actions, I will do the same.”

