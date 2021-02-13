Bachelor host Chris Harrison has revealed he will be stepping back from his role as emcee for the show “for a period of time” amid controversy over his comments about Rachael Kirkconnell‘s racism scandal — but what did he say? Here’s everything we know about his problematic statements concerning Matt James‘ contestant.

It all started when Harrison, 49, was interviewed by Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay on Extra on Tuesday, February 9, after Kirkconnell, 24, was accused of racism and bullying.

“First and foremost, I don’t know. I haven’t talked to Rachael about it. And this is, again, where we all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion,” Harrison said during the interview. “Because I’ve seen some stuff online — again this judge-jury-executioner thing — where people are just tearing this girl’s life apart and diving into, like, her parents and her parents’ voting record. It’s unbelievably alarming to watch this. I haven’t heard Rachael speak on this yet. And until I actually hear this woman have a chance to speak, who am I to say any of this?”

The season 13 lead, 35, went on to ask him about photos of Kirkconnell at an antebellum-themed fraternity party at a plantation. Lindsay asserted that the photos, which were taken in 2018, were “not a good look” for Kirkconnell amid claims the contestant had liked racist Facebook posts and mistreated a high school classmate for “liking Black guys.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock; ABC

“You’re 100 percent right in 2021,” Harrison responded to Lindsay. “That was not the case in 2018. And again, I’m not defending Rachael. I just know that, I don’t know, 50 million people did that in 2018. That was a type of party that a lot of people went to. And again, I’m not defending it; I didn’t go to it.”

The following day, the Texas native took to Instagram to apologize for his comments during the interview. “To my Bachelor Nation family — I will always own a mistake when I make one, so I am here to extend a sincere apology,” he wrote via Instagram. “I have this incredible platform to speak about love, and yesterday, I took a stance on topics about which I should have been better informed. While I do not speak for Rachael Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her own behalf.”

“What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that, I am so deeply sorry,” he continued. “I also apologize to my friend Rachel Lindsay for not listening to her better on a topic she has a first-hand understanding of, and humbly thank the members of Bachelor Nation who have reached out to me to hold me accountable.”

On Saturday, February 13, Harrison revealed he would be temporarily stepping back from his hosting role with the franchise in an effort to get “educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before.”

“I have spent the last few days listening to the pain my words have caused and I am deeply remorseful. My ignorance did damage to my friends, my colleagues and strangers alike,” the ABC personality wrote in an Instagram statement. “I have no one to blame but myself for what I said and the way I spoke. I set standards for myself and I have not met them. I feel that with every fiber of my being. Now, just as I taught my children to stand up, and to own their actions, I will do the same.”

He added, “This historic season of The Bachelor should not be marred or overshadowed by my mistakes or diminished by my actions. To that end, I have consulted with Warner Brothers and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the After the Final Rose special.”