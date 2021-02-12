The Bachelor is weighing in. Matt James broke his silence on the controversial comments Chris Harrison made about season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell during the host’s Tuesday, February 9, interview with Rachel Lindsay on Extra.

“I am beyond grateful to have Rachel as a mentor during this season. Your advocacy of BIPOC [Black, Indigenous and People of Color] people in the franchise is invaluable. I stand with you and the rest of the women advocating for change and accountability,” the North Carolina native, 29, captioned an Instagram Story featuring a photo of the season 13 Bachelorette, 35, on Friday, February 12.

Courtesy of Matt James/Instagram; Rachel Lindsay/Instagram

After The Bachelor premiered on January 4, accusations against Rachael of past racist behavior began to pop up all over the internet. On January 11, a woman on TikTok alleged the Cumming, Georgia, native once bullied her for “liking Black men.”

On January 26, an additional woman on TikTok claimed the 24-year-old “liked” racist photos on Instagram — including a picture of two people standing in front of a Confederate flag, as well as a group of white women who appeared to be dressed up as Mexican men.

On February 7, photos of Rachael at an “Old South” plantation party at Georgia College & State University in 2018 resurfaced. All of the women in attendance were dressed in Antebellum-style gowns.

Prior to his statement, Matt did acknowledge the outrage over Rachael’s past. “I have not spoken to anybody since the show ended, but I would say that you have to be really careful about what you are doing on social media,” he told Entertainment Tonight on February 2. “Rumors are dark and nasty and can ruin people’s lives. So, I would give people the benefit of the doubt, and hopefully she will have her time to speak on that.”

Rachael did speak out on February 11, admitting there was “truth” to the accusations and apologizing. “I hear you, and I’m here to say I was wrong,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “At one point, I didn’t recognize how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them. They are not acceptable or OK in any sense. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist. I am sorry to the communities and individuals that my actions harmed and offended.”

Chris, 49, spoke with Rachel Lindsay during a virtual appearance on Extra two days earlier. “First and foremost, I don’t know. I haven’t talked to Rachael about it. And this is, again, where we all need to have a little grace, a little understanding, a little compassion,” the longtime host began.

“Because I’ve seen some stuff online — again this judge-jury-executioner thing — where people are just tearing this girl’s life apart and diving into, like, her parents and her parents’ voting record. It’s unbelievably alarming to watch this,” Chris continued. “I haven’t heard Rachael speak on this yet. And until I actually hear this woman have a chance to speak, who am I to say any of this?”

Rachel, who was the first Black Bachelorette, pointed out Rachael’s celebration of the “Old South” was “not a good look,” to which Chris replied, “You’re 100 percent right in 2021. That was not the case in 2018. And again, I’m not defending Rachael. I just know that, I don’t know, 50 million people did that in 2018. That was a type of party that a lot of people went to. And again, I’m not defending it; I didn’t go to it.” In her own apology, Rachael seemingly responded to Chris’ defense, saying, “My age or when it happened does not excuse anything.”

After receiving immediate backlash, Chris issued a lengthy apology of his own on his Instagram Story. “My intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her own behalf,” he wrote. “What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that, I am so deeply sorry.”

Since then, Bachelor Nation alumni continue to speak out against Chris and in support of Rachel. Some individuals are even suggesting he be replaced as the franchise’s host.