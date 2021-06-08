Making tough choices! Who went home on The Bachelorette this week? Leading lady Katie Thurston eliminated seven contestants during week one, and some of the guys she sent packing were seriously surprising.

Season 17 premiered on Monday, June 7, and the Washington native, 30, proved she was taking her journey to find love very seriously. An insider told Life & Style in early June the bank marketing manager “threatened to quit” amid a “drama-filled” season.

“It’s definitely an emotional roller coaster for Katie. She doesn’t hold back and will tell it like it is. At one point, she threatened to quit the show. It really got to her and she couldn’t take it anymore,” the source explained. “She just walked away from cameras. She kept changing how she felt and her thoughts were all over the place. You will see later on this season how difficult it was for her.”

The insider added, “Like every season there’s a villain, guys who are on the show for the wrong reasons, guys who have a secret or some kind of scandal and surprises.”

Of course, she had some fun along the way with cohosts and former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

Kaitlyn acknowledged it “was really nice to be there as a mentor and support system” for the leading lady during an appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast with Becca Kufrin and Catherine Giudici.

“One thing [Tayshia and I] kept saying is, ‘My gosh, it would have been so nice to have this when we were the Bachelorette, to have women who have been in our shoes before come in and be there,’” the “Off the Vine” podcast host, 35, said. “If it’s just a shoulder to cry on, if it’s you need advice, if you’re feeling alone in it or if you’re feeling like you can’t do it, which we all feel at a certain point.”

As for Tayshia, 30, she confessed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May that she was “shocked” to land the major hosting gig amid Chris Harrison’s hiatus but had a blast with the Dew Edit designer.

“Kaitlyn and I just created this really fun dynamic duo that has never been done before with The Bachelorette,” the season 16 leading lady gushed. “I feel like it really provided strength behind Katie, and confidence as well, because when you’re in that situation, sometimes you don’t know what to do. We were able to provide a little clarity and comfort for her.”

Keep scrolling to see who Katie eliminated this week on The Bachelorette!