Get to Know Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young: Job, Hometown, Franchise History and More

When one door closes, another opens! Michelle Young was announced as the season 18 Bachelorette after competing on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor. The Minnesota native was the leading man’s runner-up, and while they had a strong connection, she still has a lot of love to give! To learn more about her, including her job, hometown, where she went to college and franchise history, keep reading.

What is Michelle Young’s job?

Michelle, 28, is an elementary school teacher in her home state of Minnesota, and she “focuses on preparing her students to be the next generation of community leaders,” according to her ABC bio. She is also “admittedly an overworker.”

Where did Michelle Young go to college?

The proud educator was a Division I basketball player, which is the most competitive level of the sport at universities, for Bradley University in Woodbury, Minnesota. Though it seems Michelle no longer plays regularly, we wouldn’t be surprised if she and some of her upcoming contestants bond over their love of the game!

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Michelle Young has varied interests:

“When Michelle’s not working, she loves to spend time with friends hiking and wine tasting,” her biography reads. The fan favorite is “very adventurous in life and in appetite” and says that “all of her favorite restaurants are local food trucks.”

What is Michelle Young’s love language?

She “describes herself as loyal, compassionate and supportive” as a partner. Michelle also enjoys “[showing] love through acts of service.”

Michelle Young knows what she wants:

Initially, she decided to join The Bachelor “because she is ready to find love and a man with whom to start a family.” As far as her dream man goes, he is “confident but not cocky and will look at her as his equal in all things.” Here’s hoping her contestants meet all of her expectations!

“Michelle has big dreams for the future and says she wants a man by her side that is supportive and driven to make the world a better place,” her biography states. “She is looking for the Superman to her Superwoman.”