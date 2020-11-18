The drama continues! Bachelorette contestant Chasen Nick shaded Ed Waisbrot off-camera following their drama about “smokeshow” Tayshia Adams during week 6’s episode on Tuesday, November 17.

“Flip flops? Come on bro … Am I the only who thinks that’s ridiculous?” Chasen, 31, captioned a photo of him and Ed, 36, during the cage fight group date. Both men can be seen shirtless wearing spandex shorts while shaking hands in the ring, except Ed is rocking black sandals.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The shadiness didn’t end there. “Ed is projecting. He is here for followers, too, with his public IG and shoulder workouts. Interesting that he can do those with his injuries LOL,” a fan commented on the post in reference to the contestants’ group date. Chasen replied, “Right,” with a face palm emoji.

Courtesy of Chasen Nick/Instagram

The two contestants butted heads during the entire episode. Ed accused Chasen of competing for Tayshia’s heart solely to gain more Instagram followers. He thought the San Diego native was there for the wrong reasons because he used the same adjectives — like “beautiful” and “gorgeous” — to describe the 30-year-old as he did former leading lady Clare Crawley before she exited the season with contestant-turned-fiancé Dale Moss. Chasen assured the other guys he thought Tayshia was a “smokeshow” and wanted to continue getting to know her.

Ed even voiced his concerns to the Bachelor Nation star, but Chasen then denied it when she confronted him about it. They went back and forth over the situation until everything came to a head during the cage fight group date.

Each guy took turns fighting as everyone anxiously awaited to see Chasen and Ed go head-to-head in the ring. Before it was their turn, Ed pulled host Chris Harrison aside and said he wouldn’t be able to participate because of a chronic shoulder injury. Contestant Noah Erb, who was not originally on the group date, volunteered to fight in his place. Although he was defeated by Chasen, the bold act secured him a group date rose, which majorly annoyed the other guys.

It looks like Chasen and Ed still have a bit of tension between them, and hopefully, they’ll be able to hash things out during Men Tell All. Chris Harrison exclusively dished details to Life & Style about what’s to come for all the “questions that need to be asked and answered.”

“We are going to do a Men Tell All. What that looks like I’m not positive yet, but we are going to do it,” the ABC personality, 49, explained. “It’s not as easy as it used to be to call everybody and go to a studio and shoot it. We have to figure it out as we are shooting Matt [James’] season, how this all works and logistically, and getting everybody in and be safe and go through the COVID protocol and all that. We’re going to do it, but what that looks like, we’re not positive just yet.”

We can’t wait for what’s to come! If you can’t wait, see spoilers for Tayshia’s season here.