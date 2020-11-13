Their sides of the story. Bachelorette host Chris Harrison exclusively shares that he thinks “obviously, there’s a lot of questions that need to be asked and answered” on the upcoming Men Tell All special for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams‘ season of the ABC dating reality series.

“We are going to do a Men Tell All. What that looks like I’m not positive yet, but we are going to do it,” the 49-year-old exclusively tells Life & Style while promoting his wedding ring collaboration with Manly Bands. “It’s not as easy as it used to be to call everybody and go to a studio and shoot it. We have to figure it out as we are shooting Matt [James’] season, how this all works and logistically, and getting everybody in and be safe and go through the COVID protocol and all that. We’re going to do it, but what that looks like, we’re not positive just yet.”

The longtime Bachelor Nation host also revealed he thinks Clare, 39, and fiancé Dale Moss, 32, are on the same page about their future. “I think they are the good yin and the yang,” the Texas native explained. He even went as far as to say he thought the moment when the hairstylist mentioned she wanted children during the Tuesday, November 10, episode was “cute” and actually a perfect example of why the duo makes a “great couple.”

“I think that it was really funny because Dale didn’t even blink,” the TV personality explained to Life & Style. “He walked right through that and just kept talking.”

“Dale is very centered. I think he’s very calming. He’s a very chill guy and Claire is fiery,” Chris added. “She’s emotional. She’s impetuous in moments like that. She’s going to yell out ‘babies’ and be funny and goofy and embrace it. Dale’s that guy that’s like very relaxed.” Ultimately, the Oklahoma City University grad thinks the pair “balance each other out.”

Time will tell if the Bachelorette couple goes the distance — though Chris hopes they do. “Maybe I’m a hopeless romantic and I’m cheesy ’cause I’ve been doing this for a long time, but I am of the belief that why not support them?” the former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host said. “Right now, I know they are head over heels in love. I can tell you that.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Life & Style exclusively revealed in July ABC was considering Tayshia, 30, to replace Clare after she “threatened to quit” the show because she “fell in love” with frontrunner Dale just two weeks into filming. Production hoped to “match [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left” after Clare made her initial cuts, a source told Life & Style at the time. Additionally, the network subsequently brought in four new guys for the new Bachelorette to meet. Tayshia first appeared on season 16 during the Thursday, November 5 episode shortly after Clare and Dale’s engagement.

We can’t wait to see what comes next as she continues her journey to find love. For more season 16 spoilers, click here.