Exclusive ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley and Contestant Dale Moss ‘Won’t Say Exactly’ If They Met Before Filming Started

Season 16 of The Bachelorette is already the most dramatic ever — especially after Life & Style broke the news that lead Clare Crawley threatened to quit the show after falling for contestant Dale Moss just 12 days into filming. While it seems they had an instant connection, “the couple won’t say exactly when cupid struck,” an insider exclusively reveals.

“People are wondering if it was love at first sight when she and Dale met up in Palm Springs two weeks ago?” the source adds about when filming started at La Quinta resort.

Life & Style exclusively reported Clare, 39, wanted out of the famous dating reality franchise because she had “already fallen in love” with the athlete. “She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show,” an insider revealed on July 30.

The production team was “blindsided” when the leading lady “refused to come out of her room” during filming. “Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do,” the source explained at the time. “They are frantic trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.”

If Clare does, in fact, exit the production, the network would have to find a new bachelorette to take her place. ABC is considering “replacing” the blonde beauty with former Bachelor contestant Tayshia Adams, the insider later exclusively told Life & Style. She competed for Colton Underwood‘s heart during season 23 and made it to the final two before he quit the show to pursue Cassie Randolph.

Their plan is to match Tayshia, 29, up with one of the remaining bachelors who made it past Clare’s initial cuts. “Execs hope the guys will still want to participate” with the potential replacement because “it took them time to test them all for COVID and they’ve already been quarantined at the resort for 14 days,” the source added.

A leading lady has never left the show mid-production before — but this isn’t the first time the California native has quit a Bachelor Nation series. The starlet made the choice to leave the first season of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014 after questioning her connection with fellow contestant Zack Kalter. Clearly, Clare is in it for love.