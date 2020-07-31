ABC is considering replacing Clare Crawley as Bachelorette amid recent drama in her first two weeks of filming, and a source exclusively tells Life & Style they already have Tayshia Adams on deck. While Clare already sent home a few of her contestants before “falling in love” with contestant Dale Moss, producers would like to “match [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left.”

Production is hoping to use the same set of suitors for the potential new Bachelorette because the lengthy casting process and new coronavirus safety protocols would further push back the already delayed filming. “Execs hope the guys will still want to participate” with the 29-year-old potential replacement because “it took them time to test them all for COVID and they’ve already been quarantined at the resort for 14 days,” the insider explains.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Though production on Clare’s season only began on July 19, Life & Style exclusively broke the news that she threatened to quit as lead just 12 days in. “She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” after quickly making a deep connection with Dale, an insider told Life & Style on July 30. Producers were “blindsided” by the development, and while contracts generally prevent the star from quitting, she made filming very difficult by “refusing to come out of her room” to shoot with the other men.

“Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do,” the source said. “They are frantically trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely.”

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

It sounds like bringing in an already beloved member of Bachelor Nation would be their best bet. Before Clare was announced to be the next Bachelorette, another fan favorite was rallying for Tayshia to fill the role. “[Tayshia would be a] really good choice,” show alum Ashley Iaconetti gushed to Life & Style in February. “She is just so likable … She’s just pretty fantastic. I don’t think anybody has met Tayshia and been like, ‘Eh, she’s mediocre.'” Her husband, Jared Haibon, completely agreed with the suggestion, adding, “Tayshia is a really good pick.”

Bachelorette production was already pushed back four months amid the coronavirus pandemic, and since Matt James is already confirmed to be the next Bachelor, which should premiere in January, time is ticking to film Bachelorette.