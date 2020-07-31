He’s stolen her heart! Bachelorette Clare Crawley threatened to quit the show after falling “in love” with contestant Dale Moss, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show.”

The former NFL player was among the 42 men vying for the leading lady’s heart. They started filming the ABC series in mid-July after a temporary shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. While it’s unclear where Clare stands with the show, “producers are scrambling” and “trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely,” the source says.

In the meantime, get to know Dale — the man who swept the hairdresser off her feet from the start.

Where Is He From and How Old Is He?

Dale hails from South Dakota and he is 31. His appearance on the show was confirmed in a list of names shared by the Bachelorette’s official Facebook page.

What’s His Background Like?

To say he’s athletic is an understatement. While attending Brandon Valley High School, he dabbled in basketball, football as well as track and field. He played basketball at San Diego State University for the first few years of college and then transitioned to football in his senior year, his school bio reveals.

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/Shutterstoc

Did He Play Professional?

His talents as a wide receiver were recognized by the National Football League. The heartthrob was signed by the Green Bay Packers as a free agent in 2012, and he also played on the Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Where Does He Live and What Does He Do for Work Now?

Dale resides in New York City and currently works as a model, philanthropist, host and Special Olympics global ambassador.

“I’ve had the privilege of being featured in global campaigns with top brands in fitness, fashion and lifestyle and I’m only getting started,” he wrote in his website bio. “My passion for storytelling and ability to connect with people across different industries has made me a sought after entertainment host and media personality.”

And that’s not all! Dale has over 100,000 followers on both his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

ABC/Paul Hebert

If you want to learn more about Dale, a spoiler for season 16 is below. Caution: Do not keep reading if you don’t want to know.

Dale fans can rejoice because the hunk wins Clare’s first impression rose, blogger Reality Steve revealed.