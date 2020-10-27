Beauty and brains! Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams is on deck to become the next Bachelorette after Clare Crawley fell head over heels in love with contestant Dale Moss, Life & Style exclusively revealed. With Tayshia slated to take over the leading lady role, we’re filling you in about her backstory, profession and more! Keep reading to learn more about her.

When Did We First Meet Tayshia?

The 30-year-old Bachelor Nation babe appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor, which premiered in January 2019. Tayshia was given the boot by the heartthrob following their fantasy suites date and later spoke out about why she wanted a moment of privacy.

“I wanted it to be us two only. It wasn’t me trying to run away from production by any means, it was just a lot of process. Being broken up with in front of all of these cameras wasn’t the most ideal situation. I wanted to normalize it as much as I could,” she told Vulture in a follow-up interview in March 2019.

The brunette bombshell went on to appear in the spinoff Bachelor in Paradise where she struck up a romance with John Paul Jones. They split shortly after season 6.

Where Does She Reside?

She lives in Orange County, California, and a quick look at her Instagram profile proves that religion is very important to her. Another interesting tidbit is she has been divorced. Her ex-husband is named Josh Bourelle.

According to court documents obtained by Life & Style, Josh initiated the divorce in October 2017. The pair went back and forth several times, but ultimately, they finalized in November 2017.

What Does She Do for Work?

Tayshia was a proud phlebotomist when she first appeared in the reality franchise. “I actually love to poke people’s veins and draw their blood, so I’m probably looking at your veins when I first meet you,” she said in her introduction video ahead of season 23 of The Bachelor.

However, she has since walked away from the profession. “I’m not practicing phlebotomy anymore. I don’t know if I’ll go back into medicine,” Tayshia revealed in an interview with Vulture in 2019. “As much as I love it and went to school for it, my passion has always been in real estate, development, interior design and architecture … I think I’m going to gravitate towards that. I’m currently working at an interior design firm, and I hope this blossoms and opens doors for my career. You’ll see me out there. I’m sure you will!”

How Did She End Up Getting Tapped to Become the Next Bachelorette?

Filming for the ABC dating series resumed in mid-July after production was temporarily shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. When cameras started rolling again, Clare sent home a few of her contestants before “falling in love” with Dale Moss. The producers then decided to “match [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. It seems they also brought in a handful of previously named contestants, who did not originally meet Clare.

Good luck, Tayshia!