Why Did Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones Split? A Look Back at Our Fave ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple

Before she became the Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones stole Bachelor Nation’s heart with their sweet romance during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. The couple left the beach in Mexico separately, but they rekindled their romance before the finale aftershow. However, things didn’t seem to click as well in the real world and they split for good two months later.

“We have so much going on in our personal lives, it is difficult to focus on a serious relationship,” the former contestant from Hannah Brown‘s season, 25, said on the podcast “Reality Life” with Kate Casey in October 2019, which confirmed their breakup.

Tayshia, 29, took to Instagram on the same day to share her side of the split and offered more of an explanation. “I know you guys have been asking about John and I recently, and as much as I like to keep my personal life private, I realize you have all watched and been a part of our journey from the beginning. Therefore to stay true to that, I need to be open and honest with you in order to heal and move on,” she began a lengthy caption to accompany a sweet selfie of the two.

ABC/John Fleenor

Don’t get it twisted, the love viewers saw develop between the two was real. “John and I had something incredibly special. We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that,” she continued.

That wasn’t their first uncoupling. The Bachelor Nation babe felt unsure about her feelings and ended things with the former Bachelorette contestant. However, she ended up visiting his hometown, where they got back together. “When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew and without feeling any pressure: To simply figure things out on our own terms. But the reality was, we were living on opposite coasts and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other,” the Orange County native dished.

The reality stud has since moved to Los Angeles, but it seems like they just are too busy at the moment. “We truly did the best we could but at this time have decided that what is best for both of us is to go our separate ways. We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other’s life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy,” she closed out the post.

Life & Style exclusively confirmed Tayshia is stepping in for Clare Crawley as the new Bachelorette for season 16, and her ex is super supportive of the California babe’s new journey. “I’m really happy and excited for her on this new journey. I hope she finds the love and happiness that she deserves,” he told Us Weekly on August 3.

Sigh, we’ll miss our favorite Paradise couple!