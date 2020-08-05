The most dramatic season ever! Clare Crawley’s journey to find love on The Bachelorette is full of twists and turns. Tayshia Adams stepped in as the leading lady following the Sacramento native’s engagement to contestant Dale Moss mid-season. If you’re wondering what is happening with the reality dating show, we have all the tea!

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare, 39, threatened to quit the show because she had already “fallen in love” with Dale, 31, just 12 days into filming. Talk among production says the former NFL player got down on one knee and proposed to Clare, and they are now engaged.

While their whirlwind romance may come as a shock to some, Dale was “looking for a serious relationship” when he joined the cast, an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

“He’s definitely a lovable guy. He’s open for anything and everything. I think his intentions for going on the show are just to give it a try,” explained the insider about the wide receiver. “He goes into things with an open heart, and [if] anything that comes [from] it, he’s cool with … He’s got one of the biggest hearts.”

Their meeting may have been kismet, but the reality pair is actually a “great match,” adds the source, because they are both extremely family-oriented.

The South Dakota native is “super close” with his sisters and visits them as often as he can while living in New York. “He really cares about his family. He would sometimes go and surprise his parents back at home,” continues the source. “During quarantine, he spent a lot of time with his family,” adds a second source. “He really has been enjoying that quality time with them since he’s always busy in [New York City].”

As for Clare she’s the youngest of six daughters. Her dad, James, died in 2004 of brain cancer, and she frequently posts sweet memories of him on social media. In 2019, Clare’s mom, Lilia, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia, and the reality star is incredibly close to her.

It looks like Clare found her happily ever after, but that leaves the question: What is going on with season 16 of The Bachelorette? Keep reading for everything we know!