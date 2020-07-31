Courtesy of Clare Crawley/Instagram

The Bachelorette’s Clare Crawley is most definitely a family-oriented kind of gal. In fact, the California native is constantly sharing touching posts about her parents, Lilia and James, on social media. To learn more about Clare’s mom and dad, keep reading.

Clare’s dad, James, is deceased:

Sadly, when Clare was just 23 years old, her father died of brain cancer in 2004. “When my dad passed away, I feel like it just shattered my world,” Clare, who is the youngest of six daughters, explained during Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014.

“One of the things my dad did before he passed away, [is that] he made a DVD for my future husband to watch,” she continued at the time. “But, I’m saving it for the right man to watch it. I am looking for a man that is just like my dad: strong, loving, gentle, compassionate and just a real, genuine, kind man.”

Although Clare was previously engaged to Benoit Beauséjour-Savard from The Bachelor Winter Games, it’s unclear if he ever watched the video. Perhaps whoever wins Clare’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette will be able to hear James’ message.

Additionally, Clare made sure to make some special memories with her dad. “Before my dad passed away, we had our own little, like, father-daughter dance at home, when we knew he was going to pass away,” the reality TV star told Us Weekly in 2018 when she first got engaged to Benoit.

“After that, the wedding wasn’t important,” Clare continued. “I think that’s when your dad gives you away, and that’s, to me, old fashioned, but it’s how things go. So, I never thought I’d have a wedding!”

Clare’s mom, Lilia, has Alzheimer’s and dementia:

“My mom has Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Clare explained during an October 2018 episode of Mouthing Off with Olivia Caridi. Later, in January 2020, she opened up more about how her mother’s diagnosis has affected her life.

“2019 was awful tough. I don’t show it often, but there were so many days where I wanted to just crumble,” she began. “But my CHOSEN family and two sisters fought right alongside me when I was struggling … and I am forever grateful! They held me up when the weight of my mom’s diagnosis crushed my soul.”

Courtesy of Clare Crawley/Instagram

On May 10, 2020, Clare gave an update on mom’s health, along with a heartwarming mother-daughter selfie. “This was the last time I got to hug my mom before quarantine. She had fallen and split her nose open and had two black eyes, and I think I slept a total of two hours because I was so worried about her,” she wrote. “But you wouldn’t be able to tell any of that, because we were so happy just to be able to spend time together! Memories like this matter the most to me! Love heals.”

Clearly, whoever wins over Clare’s heart will have to make a good impression on her family.

