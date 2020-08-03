Clare Crawley’s Twitter account reportedly “liked” a tweet about Tayshia Adams being the new Bachelorette and then quickly “unliked” it. This seems to confirm that ABC is “replacing” the Sacramento native after Life & Style exclusively reported Clare threatened to quit season 16 after “falling in love” with contestant Dale Moss.

On August 3, a source exclusively told Life & Style Clare and Dale are already engaged. Talk among production says the former professional football player already popped the question to the 39-year-old hairstylist, making Clare’s alleged social media even more curious.

“I’m sure many would be thrilled with Tayshia, too!!” read the post that Clare reportedly “liked” then unliked, according to screenshots taken during the late hours of Sunday, August 2. The tweet included a GIF of the former Bachelor in Paradise contestant saying, “Buckle up, it’s getting crazy.”

ABC; Courtesy of Tayshia Adams/Instagram

While it’s not impossible for the season lead to get access to social media while filming, it’s standard practice for the Bachelor or Bachelorette and contestants to not have their phones, computers or any connection to the outside world. Clare could have left her social media in the hands of someone else, but she’s been very inactive since filming began in July.

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that the hairstylist threatened to walk away from season 16 after “falling in love” with Dale, 31, just 12 days into filming. Clare told producers “she no longer wanted to participate in the show,” which left the crew “blindsided,” an insider told Life & Style exclusively. The leads are generally under a contract that would prohibit them from quitting mid-season, but the former Bachelor Winter Games star has been “refusing to come out of her room” during dates with other guys and making filming difficult.

“Producers are scrambling to figure out what to do … They are frantic trying to pick up the pieces without having to start over completely,” added the insider.

Tayshia, 29, was in the original running to be the Bachelorette before Clare was announced in March, and ABC is hoping to bring the California native in with the remaining contestants and start her journey from there. “Execs hope the guys will still want to participate” with a potential replacement because “it took them time to test them all for COVID and they’ve already been quarantined at the resort for 14 days,” the insider explained.

Clare or Tayshia would make for a great season, so time will tell what the future holds!