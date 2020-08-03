Producer Leaves Clue About Tayshia Adams Replacing Clare Crawley as the New Bachelorette

Bachelor producer, Julie LaPlaca, dropped a clue that further confirms Tayshia Adams is replacing Clare Crawley as the Bachelorette for season 16.

“The eye is always caught by light, but shadows have more to say,” Tayshia, 29, captioned an Instagram photo on August 1 of her silhouette.

Courtesy Tayshia Adams/Instagram

Julie commented with three black hearts and two fire emoji on the mysterious snapshot. You may remember producer Julie after she was previously rumored to be dating Peter Weber following season 24, which turned out just to be a fan theory and not true. Bachelor Nation, the official account run by the producers of the franchise, also commented three hand-raising emoji.

“We see you, producers,” one person responded with an eyes emoji. “This is basically confirmation, and I’m here for it,” someone else speculated. “I’ll be so happy if it’s her,” another user quipped.

Life & Style broke the news Tayshia was being considered as the new Bachelorette amid some drama with Clare, 39, on July 31. The Sacramento native already began her journey to find a husband — and even sent home a few of the guys — but wanted to quit the show after “falling in love” with contestant Dale Moss just 12 days in.

An insider exclusively told Life & Style the producers are hoping to “match [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left.”

“Execs hope the guys will still want to participate” with the Bachelor in Paradise alum as a potential replacement because “it took them time to test them all for COVID and they’ve already been quarantined at the resort for 14 days,” the insider added.

Broadimage/Shutterstock; ABC

Season 16 began filming on July 19, after being postponed for four months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although the hairstylist is under contract, which would generally prevent a lead from walking away mid-season, Clare made shooting very difficult by “refusing to come out of her room.”

“She told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show” after falling hard for Dale, which left producers “blindsided,” an insider dished Life & Style on July 30.

Either way, it sounds like we’re in for a great season!